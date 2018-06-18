VIDEO: Samantha Barks and Bryan Adams Perform Song From PRETTY WOMAN

Samantha Barks, star of upcoming musical Pretty Woman, joined the show's composer Bryan Adams during one of his concerts in London last month to perform a song form the show, titled "I Can't Go Back."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson(Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' andKingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman and Darius Wright.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018, with Chris Jones from The Chicago Tribune raving, "A shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell. Samantha Barks is sensational in a breakout performance with enough energy to fire up the Oriental Theatre!"

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL are now on sale at the Nederlander Theatre box office and at www.ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929). Tickets range from $99 - $169. The playing schedule for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is: Monday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm. Beginning August 6, 2018, the playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

