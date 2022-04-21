VIDEO: Sam Scalamoni and Danny Gardner Talk New Musical, A THOUSAND FACES on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with the director and star of The Encore Musical Theatre Company's world premiere of A Thousand Faces: The Lon Chaney Musical- Sam Scalamoni and Danny Gardner.

The show, which opens today, April 21, tells the incredible true story of the pioneering silent movie star, Lon Chaney. A CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Lon learns at an early age to communicate through facial expressions and pantomime. With their son, Creighton, in tow, Lon performs with his charismatic first wife as a song and dance man in Vaudeville houses across the country. When a family scandal destroys his theater career and results in a bitter divorce, Lon must quickly find work and establish a stable home or lose his son. He turns to the budding silent film industry-transforming himself with incredible depth and humanity into characters living on the fringe. Lon shoots to international fame as the star of over 150 films, including the original Hunchback of Notre Dame and Phantom of the Opera. His unique ability to transform himself, with the aid of inventive makeup techniques that he developed, earned him the nickname "The Man of a Thousand Faces."

A Thousand Faces will run for two weeks only, through May 1, 2022 at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter, Michigan. For tickets, visit www.the‌encoretheatre.org.

Below, watch as Gardner and Scalamoni tell us more about the new musical and check out clips from the rehearsal room!