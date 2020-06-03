VIDEO: STARS IN THE HOUSE Celebrates Free Speech with Karen Olivo, Andrea Burns, Ann Harada and More- Live at 2pm
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House: Free Speech: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word with Gilbert Bailey, Gabriel Brown, Andréa Burns, Michelle Liu Coughlin, Darian Dauchan, Samy Figerado, Ann Harada, Orville Mendoza, Ines Nassara, Karen Olivo, Nova Peyton, Christopher Richardson, Awa Sal Secka, Pearl Sun, and Jason Veasey.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
