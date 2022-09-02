Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SIX the Musical
VIDEO: SIX's Boleyn Tour Queens Get Ready to Hit the Road

The second national tour of Six launches from The Smith Center in Las Vegas on September 20.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Six more queens are hitting the road! The "Boleyn Tour" of SIX is set to launch at The Smith Center in Las Vegas on September 20. The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!  Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.  

Below, watch as the company catches up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge as they get ready to hit the road!

