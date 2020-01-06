VIDEO: SIX's Billboard Goes Up In Times Square

Divorced, beheaded, live in Times Square! Ahead of the queens of SIX are heading to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre this February, the new musical has debuted its billboard in the heart of Times Square. Check out the video below to get a first look!

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 400,000 times per day, making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

Performances begin on February 13, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) with the opening set for March 12, 2020. For more information, visit www.SixOnBroadway.com.

Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of SIX earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade(Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling(Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You