VIDEO: SIX Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Give Tips on Encourage a Young Writer Day

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

Today is Encourage a Young Writer Day! The writers of the hit musical SIX, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, have created a video doing just that.

"Today, and every day, we want to encourage you to write something," Toby says in the video. "Whether it's shows, poems, songs, books, or psalms or meditations."

The pair gave some tips for writers to follow, including to write the kind of thing you want to see, how to combat writers' block, and more.

Check out the video below!

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.



From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.



Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.