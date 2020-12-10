VIDEO: SHOWBIZ STORIES Launches with Tales from LaChanze, Tonya Pinkins and More
The series features personal stories submitted by dozens of artists from across multiple disciplines.
The video project ShowBiz Stories launched today featuring personal and moving stories submitted via video by dozens of artists from across multiple disciplines, from theatre and music to television and film.
Among the first stories shared are Tony-winner LaChanze, Tony-winner Tonya Pinkins, and veteran performer Dawnn Lewis.
Since the dawn of time, humans have used storytelling to communicate, entertain, and educate. SBS is The Truth Behind the Curtain; the new global home where fans not only get to watch but also participate and share their industry-related experiences. Sharing Stories Worth Telling - Telling Stories Worth Sharing.
"Alice Walker Put a Purple Ring On It" by LaChanze
"I Knew This Was Big!" by Dawnn Lewis
"I Have The Reputation of Being Difficult" by Tonya Pinkins
Visit https://showbizstories.com/stories/ for more! Anyone can submit their own video on the Tell Us Your Story page at showbizstories.com/upload/.
