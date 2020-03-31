VIDEO: Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Celebrates 63 Years!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Today we celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the magical television broadcast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella!

Cinderella is a 1957 musical from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music. This 1957 adaptation starring Julie Andrews is one of the most treasured interpretations of this classic fairy tale.

A sparkling fantasy of music, magic and romance, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella captivates from overture to finale with a delightful score featuring musical theatre classics like, "In My Own Little Corner", "A Lovely Night", and "Ten Minutes Ago."

Learn more about the history of this beloved musical with a special documentary retrospective from the Rodgers and Hammerstein organization titled, Cinderella: Through Time and History!





