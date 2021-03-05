Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Talk WANDAVISION Tunes

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are the Oscar-winning composers of the Frozen franchise and Coco.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Academy Award-winning songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez recently found themselves at the center of a viral frenzy for their theme song, "Agatha All Along" from the Disney+ series WandaVision.

Check out the pair here going behind the scenes of the popular song and all of the origins, inspiration, and hidden melodies inside their WandaVIsion tunes with Variety.

"WandaVision," the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in "Captain Marvel." Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World," and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo from "Ant-Man and The Wasp." The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. Featuring nine episodes, "WandaVision" is now streaming on Disney+.

