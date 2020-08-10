VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Serenades Chris Cuomo with a GREASE Parody

'Beauty School Dropout' gets a Randy Rainbow makeover in celebration of CNN news anchor, Chris Cuomo!

Randy Rainbow has released a new song parody celebrating the 52nd birthday of CNN news anchor, Chris Cuomo! Commissioned by Cuomo's wife, Cristina, Rainbow remixes 'Beauty School Dropout' from Grease and outs himself as a 'Cuomosexual'!

Check out the video below!

My sister wife @CristinaCuomo invited me to serenade our husband for his big 50th celebration. (Don't tell Andy.) Happy Birthday @ChrisCuomo! ?? pic.twitter.com/53V2huebwZ - Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 10, 2020

Randy has hosted and performed in a number of theatrical concerts and benefits for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as hosted events for the TONY AWARDS and for some of New York City's most popular nightspots, including 54 Below, XL Nightclub and Therapy NYC, where his own weekly show ran successfully for 2 years. He's been seen as a talking head on numerous VH1 SPECIALS including "The 100 Greatest Songs of the 2000's" and has been heard regularly as both a guest and guest co-host on Sirius XM.

