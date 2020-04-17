VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Music of the Night'
Ramin Karimloo has shared a video of himself singing 'Music of the Night' accompanied by Joe Kwon, the cellist in The Avett Brothers, and more!
Check out the video below!
Well who knew .. @joekwon80 has got the theatre bug. When I asked my and what should we record next he asked for this. Well, what Joe wants Joe gets. Thank you @73mumble24 for helping engineer, thank you @plasticcannons for working hard to mix all this and produce, thank you @h._karimloo07 for editing the video quickly and love to the rest of my Broadgrass Band for being part of this and my life. @sergeprotector @stringtuba @ginafurore and of course our gifted guest @joekwon80 from The Avett Brothers. Love you guys. a-?i?? and no nick was not here in my home he is isolating but recorded vertically instead of the requested horizontal preference sooo we morphed him into my video or he would have been tiny Nick a-?i??
Iranian-born Canadian singer and performer, Ramin Karimloo, is known as one of the most formidable talents in musical theatre. Critically acclaimed for his portrayal of leading roles - Jean Valjean in Les Miserables on Broadway (2014 Tony Award nominee) and London's West End as well as the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera in London, Ramin is a musical force unlike any other. He IMMORTALIZED the role in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Phantom of The Opera at The Royal Albert Hall, which was one of the most widely viewed shows in PBS history. He also originated the leading role in Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom of the Opera, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination. In addition, he played the role of Enjolras in the 25th Anniversary of Les Miserables at the O2 Arena in London. Most recently, Ramin starred as Gleb in Anastasia on Broadway and Anatoly in Chess at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Ramin released a major label debut album, Human Heart(2012), and three EPs, Within the Six Square Inch (2007), The Road to Find Out: East (2014) and The Road to Find Out: South (2016).
