VIDEO: RENT Cast Members Perform 'Seasons of Love' For the COVID Grief Network

The COVID Grief Network has released a video featuring the final Broadway cast of RENT performing 'Seasons of Love.' The video also includes clips from home videos of people that have died of COVID-19, and the young adults left grieving. While the US looks towards re-opening, for the millions who've been mourning in isolation, honoring the lives lost and supporting those left behind is key to addressing the current grief crisis.

With many parallels between the current pandemic and the AIDS crisis, Broadway cast member Adam Kantor says of Seasons of Love: "It's a song that carries all of it. There is grief underneath it all, and even more importantly, celebration of life. It is very cathartic, to be held and acknowledged by community through the ups and downs. I can't think of a song that does that more simply and beautifully than Seasons of Love."

Participants in the video found sharing cathartic and comforting. One shared "getting to represent my father was absolutely amazing, and brought joy and tears to my eyes! Our loved ones were not a number and didn't want to or need to die this way."

Founded in March 2020, the COVID Grief Network launched mutual aid grief support at the onset of the pandemic. With the need for grief support at an all-time high, CGN's one-on-one and group settings are a free, easily accessible resource that seeks to fill the gap in traditional grief and mental health services. Rolling registrations are now open at covidgriefnetwork.org.

Watch the video below!