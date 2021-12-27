VIDEO: Peter Dinklage Talks CYRANO Film on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Peter Dinklage appeared on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend to discuss his role in the new film Cyrano. The film was released on December 17, before its platform expansion on January 21. Cyrano will go into wide release in early February.

Watch the full interview below!

In the film, award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

Directed by Joe Wright, the film is based on the recent Off-Broadway stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron & Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger & Carin Besser.