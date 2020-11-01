VIDEO: Performers Dance Through the West End to Save the Arts
West End performers send a message of hope and resilience dancing to 'From Now On' from The Greatest Showman.
Choreographer Cameron McDonald along with some of the West End's finest dancers are sending a message of hope and resilience with a new video raising awareness to Save the Arts.
Check out the ensemble below dancing to 'From Now On' from the movie musical The Greatest Showman around some of London's most famous theatrical sites.
'and we will come back home' ? Whether you work, support, perform or just love going to the theatre. Here's a message to let you know that 'we will come back home' Director/Choreographer: Cameron MacDonald @cm_choreography Assistant Directors: Tom Keeling/Fabio Santos @tomkeeling84 @fabsedits Videographer: Fabio Santos @fabsedits Dancers: @alanyamaisie_x @ambsophwalton @bethhgourlay @chloburton_ @chloelindz @dylanholdsworth @emilyannpotter93 @emmacashton @hettiepearson @laurahillsssss @lewis_herring @rossmeagrow @sammurphy2310 @zacadlam @zoethirteeeen Agency Rep: @the_wright_agency #savethearts #savetheartsuk #savethetheatres #weareviable #notlowskilled #dontretrain #lovetheatre #performingarts #choreography #choreographer #actor #director #london #westend #fromnowon #thegreatestshowman #CMC @whatsonstage @stagefaves @west_end_frame @thestageuk @spotlightuk @equityuk @westendwilma @shentonstage @artsedlondon @lainetheatreart @birdcollegeuk @mountviewldn @worldofdance @theurdang @officialbroadwayworld @thehughjackman @bbcnews @londonlive @bbconeshow @thismorning @sixthemusical @jamiemusical @lesmizofficial @cursedchildldn @bookofmormonuk @marypoppinsmusical @thelionkinguk
A post shared by Cameron MacDonald (@cm_choreography) on Nov 1, 2020 at 6:04am PST
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: THE TODAY SHOW Hosts Reveal Their 'Best of Broadway' 2020 Halloween Costumes
The Today Show hosts always put together a great Halloween costume theme and this year they're showing Broadway some love!...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches New Soundwaves Art Collection To Raise Money For NoMAA Artist-in-Residency Program
Soundwaves Art Foundation has announced the release of an exclusive art collaboration with composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise m...
Eddie Perfect Releases BEETLEJUICE - THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! for Halloween
Ghostlight Records has announced that the new album from Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice – The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! will be available as a Hallowee...
How Em Jaccs' RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
We got to chat with TikTok creator Em Jaccs, whose Ratatouille musical number has inspired an entire show that TikTok fans are demanding to bring to B...
VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Winner Terrence Bogan Debuts His Music Video for 'The Impossible Dream'
Terrence Bogan's single from Broadway Records is out now, with proceeds going towards The Actor's Fund!...
First Single From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA, 'Bad Cinderella', Out Today
The first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has been released today! Entitled 'Bad Cinderella', the single comes 50 years and three days af...