VIDEO: Performers Dance Through the West End to Save the Arts

West End performers send a message of hope and resilience dancing to 'From Now On' from The Greatest Showman.

Choreographer Cameron McDonald along with some of the West End's finest dancers are sending a message of hope and resilience with a new video raising awareness to Save the Arts.

Check out the ensemble below dancing to 'From Now On' from the movie musical The Greatest Showman around some of London's most famous theatrical sites.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You