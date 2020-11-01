Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Performers Dance Through the West End to Save the Arts

West End performers send a message of hope and resilience dancing to 'From Now On' from The Greatest Showman.

Nov. 1, 2020  

Choreographer Cameron McDonald along with some of the West End's finest dancers are sending a message of hope and resilience with a new video raising awareness to Save the Arts.

Check out the ensemble below dancing to 'From Now On' from the movie musical The Greatest Showman around some of London's most famous theatrical sites.

'and we will come back home' ? Whether you work, support, perform or just love going to the theatre. Here's a message to let you know that 'we will come back home' Director/Choreographer: Cameron MacDonald @cm_choreography Assistant Directors: Tom Keeling/Fabio Santos @tomkeeling84 @fabsedits Videographer: Fabio Santos @fabsedits Dancers: @alanyamaisie_x @ambsophwalton @bethhgourlay @chloburton_ @chloelindz @dylanholdsworth @emilyannpotter93 @emmacashton @hettiepearson @laurahillsssss @lewis_herring @rossmeagrow @sammurphy2310 @zacadlam @zoethirteeeen Agency Rep: @the_wright_agency #savethearts #savetheartsuk #savethetheatres #weareviable #notlowskilled #dontretrain #lovetheatre #performingarts #choreography #choreographer #actor #director #london #westend #fromnowon #thegreatestshowman #CMC @whatsonstage @stagefaves @west_end_frame @thestageuk @spotlightuk @equityuk @westendwilma @shentonstage @artsedlondon @lainetheatreart @birdcollegeuk @mountviewldn @worldofdance @theurdang @officialbroadwayworld @thehughjackman @bbcnews @londonlive @bbconeshow @thismorning @sixthemusical @jamiemusical @lesmizofficial @cursedchildldn @bookofmormonuk @marypoppinsmusical @thelionkinguk

A post shared by Cameron MacDonald (@cm_choreography) on Nov 1, 2020 at 6:04am PST


