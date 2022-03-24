VIDEO: Paul Tazewell Talks WEST SIDE STORY Costumes on TODAY

Paul Tazewell appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss his Oscar-nominated costumes for West Side Story.

Tazewell discussed the role that costumes played in the film, working with Steven Spielberg on staying true to the costumes from the original film, and more. Watch the new interview below!

West Side Story is nominated for seven awards at this year's ceremony, also including Best Picture, Ariana DeBose (Actress in a Supporting Role), Steven Spielberg (Best Director), Sound Design, Cinematography, and Production Design.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. The film is set to be released in theaters on December 10.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.