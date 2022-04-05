VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Talks Joining CHICAGO on THE VIEW

Pamela Anderson sat down with the women of The View this morning to discuss her upcoming Broadway debut in Chicago on Broadway. Anderson will play the role of Roxie Hart from April 12 through Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

"This is drawing from my personal life right from the beginning til now. The media can be a weapon, it can be used for good, and it definitely is powerful. It's a powerful tool. So, the story is not old," Anderson said about the parallels of how media has taken a role in her life and in Roxie Hart's life. "It's very relevant today, even though this is back in the '20s ... It never gets old, it's been on Broadway for 25 years."

An international icon who uses her voluptuous platform to help raise awareness, Pamela proclaimed the Playboy Mansion as her university - growing up amongst artists, intellectuals and philanthropists living a free-thinking lifestyle. This ignited her. Hugh Hefner - who has called Pamela "The DNA of Playboy" - put her on the magazine's cover a record 14 times in the United States, while appearing on Playboy's international covers over 100 times worldwide.

Pamela's first television role was playing Lisa, the Tool Time Girl on ABC's hit sitcom "Home Improvement." She then became a global icon, starring as CJ, in "Baywatch," one of the world's most successful television series of all time. Pamela then went on to produce her own television series, "V.I.P.," starring as Val.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Watch the interview here: