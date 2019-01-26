VIDEO: Orfeh Performs 'Rodeo Drive' From PRETTY WOMAN on The View

The cast of Pretty Woman recently appeared on The View, where Orfeh lit up the stage with the song 'Rodeo Drive.'

Watch the full performance below!

Pretty Woman: The Musical is playing to sold-out audiences at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), where it has shattered the box office record three times, and has been playing since July 20, 2018. Pretty Woman: The Musicalhas original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Pretty Woman: The Musical stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl(Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson(Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

