VIDEO: On the Red Carpet at the 88th Annual Drama League Awards

On Friday afternoon, the best of Broadway gathered for the the 88th Annual Drama League Awards, honoring achievements on and off-broadway in the 2021-22 season, celebrated at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

In a presentation hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Frank DiLella, the Drama League Award-winning stage icon Patti LuPone presented the coveted career-achievement honor of the Distinguished Performance Award to Music Man star Sutton Foster. The Drama League's inaugural prizes for Outstanding Director-established this season in line with organization's mission to support directors at every stage of their careers-were presented by Encores! Into The Woods director Lear deBessonet to winners Marianne Elliott, for Outstanding Director of a Musical for Company, and Kate Whoriskey, for Outstanding Director of a Play for Clyde's.

Winning the award for Outstanding Production of a Play was the The Lehman Trilogy, and A Strange Loop is awarded Outstanding Production of a Musical. Earning the revival prizes are the Broadway productions of Take Me Out for Outstanding Revival of a Play, and Company for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

