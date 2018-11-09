VIDEO: On This Day, November 9- THE BAND'S VISIT Begins Its Broadway Stay!

On this day in 2017, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Band's Visit, opened on Broadway!

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

The Band's Visit is tied in third place for the most Tony Awards for a single show, behind The Producers (12) and Hamilton (11), tied with Hello, Dolly! and Billy Elliot; and is one of only three other shows to receive the "Big Six" (Best Musical, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Direction, Best Book and Best Score), alongside Sweeney Todd, Hairspray and South Pacific. The Band's Visit has also won "Best Musical" awards from the Drama League, the New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, Sasson Gabay, John Cariani, Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Layan Elwazani, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

Related Articles