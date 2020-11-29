Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, November 29- Raul Esparza Stars in COMPANY on Broadway
On this day in 2006, John Doyle's revival of Company opened on Broadway starring Tony-nominee Raul Esparza.
On this day in 2006, John Doyle's revival of Company opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, starring Tony-nominee Raul Esparza.
Company is a musical comedy based on a book by George Furth with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The plot revolves around Bobby (a single man unable to commit fully to a steady relationship, let alone marriage), the five married couples who are his best friends, and his three girlfriends.
The acclaimed production earned Tony nominations for its star and director, and took hom the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Video: HAMILTON Performs 'The Schuyler Sisters' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
The cast of HAMILTON performed 'The Schuyler Sisters' on the Thanksgiving Day Parade....
Video: MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Someone Gets Hurt' at the Parade
The cast of MEAN GIRLS performed 'Someone Gets Hurt,' (led by Renee Rapp)!...
How to Watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your All-Inclusive Guide!
While many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, so does The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished ho...
VIDEO: Watch This Hilarious Mashup of Trump Clips Set to 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS
Jimmy Kimmel Live did a segment on last night's episode about Trump's apprehension about leaving the White House, and set it to a tune that Broadway f...
Helen Mirren Believes that Shakespeare Should Not Be Taught in Schools
Helen Mirren has revealed that she does not believe Shakespeare should be taught in schools....
20 Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Gobble Up!
While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!...