VIDEO: On This Day, November 29- Raul Esparza Stars in COMPANY on Broadway

On this day in 2006, John Doyle's revival of Company opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, starring Tony-nominee Raul Esparza.

Company is a musical comedy based on a book by George Furth with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The plot revolves around Bobby (a single man unable to commit fully to a steady relationship, let alone marriage), the five married couples who are his best friends, and his three girlfriends.

The acclaimed production earned Tony nominations for its star and director, and took hom the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

