VIDEO: On This Day, November 15- John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Opens On Broadway
On this day in 2017, John Leguizamo returned to Broadway in Latin History for Morons!
In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny, satirical one-man play about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.
Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history books, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.
Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), Latin History For Morons was written and performed by John Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.
