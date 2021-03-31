VIDEO: On This Day, March 31- HAIR Returns to Broadway!

After a smash-hit run at Central Park's Delacorte Theater, on this day in 2009, HAIR returned to Broadway for the first time in over 30 years. The production ran for over 500 performances and scooped up the Tony Award for Best Musical revival.

The story of a group of young Americans searching for love and peace during the Vietnam era, HAIR is a timeless portrait of a movement that changed the world. Its groundbreaking rock score paved the way for some of the greatest musicals of our time. Now, the "Age of Aquarius" dawns again in this jubilant new production directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography by Karole Armitage. HAIR features a book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt MacDermot.

The full cast of HAIR included Sasha Allen (Dionne, White Boys Trio), Ato Blankson-Wood (Tribe), Steel Burkhardt (Electric Blues Quartet, Tribe), Jackie Burns (Black Boys Trio, Tribe), Allison Case (Crissy), Gavin Creel (Claude), Lauren Elder (Tribe), Allison Guinn (Tribe), Anthony Hollock (Tribe), Kaitlin Kiyan (Black Boys Trio, Tribe), Andrew Kober (Margaret Mead, Dad, Tribe), Megan Lawrence (Mother), Caissie Levy (Sheila), Nicole Lewis (White Boys Trio, Tribe), John Moauro (Tribe), Darius Nichols (Hud), Brandon Pearson (Tribe), Paris Remillard (Tribe), Megan Reinking (Black Boys Trio, Tribe), Bryce Ryness (Woof), Saycon Sengbloh (Abraham Lincoln, White Boys Trio, Tribe), Maya Sharpe (Tribe), Kacie Sheik (Jeanie, Tribe), Theo Stockman (Hubert, Tribe), Will Swenson (Berger) and Tommar Wilson (Tribe). Also part of the cast will be Briana Carlson-Goodman (Swing), Chasten Harmon (Swing), Jay Armstrong Johnson (u/s Claude), Josh Lamon (Swing), RYan Link (u/s Berger) and Michael James Scott (Swing).