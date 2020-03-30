VIDEO: On This Day, March 30- Idina Menzel Stars In IF/THEN On Broadway

On this day in 2014, Idina Menzel did it all again in the new musical from the Pulitzer Prize-winning duo behind Next to Normal, If/Then.

On the verge of turning 40, Elizabeth moves back to New York City, the ultimate city of possibility, intent on a fresh start - new home, new friends, and hopes for a resurgent career. But even in her carefully planned new life, the smallest decision or most random occurrence will impact her world in ways she never dreamt possible. Set against the ever-shifting landscape of modern day Manhattan, If/Then is a romantic and original new musical about how choice and chance collide and how we learn to love the fallout.

the company of If/Then featured Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, LaChanze (Tony Award-winner for The Color Purple), Anthony Rapp (Rent), James Snyder(Cry-Baby), Jerry Dixon (tick, tick...Boom!, Once On This Island), Jenn Colella (Chaplin, High Fidelity), Jason Tam (A Chorus Line, Lysistrata Jones), and Tamika Lawrence (Matilda).

The production also featured Jackie Burns, Joe Cassidy, Miguel Cervantes, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Klemons, Tyler McGee, Ryann Redmond, Joe Aaron Reid, Ann Sanders, Marc delaCruz, Charles Hagerty, Janet Krupin and Pearl Sun.

Start over with this 2014 Broadway musical with Idina Menzel giving a showstopping performance of the anthem, "Starting Over" on the Tony Awards!





