VIDEO: On This Day, July 31: The Memory Lives Again with the First Broadway Revival of CATS

On this day in 2016, the first Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats opened at the Neil Simon Theater!

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," the original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (currently home to Lloyd Webber's newest hit, School of Rock - The Musical), where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. Cats was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

The Cats National Tour will officially open at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, in January 2019 before traveling to additional cities throughout the country, including Chicago, Durham, and Los Angeles. The full tour schedule and other information will be announced shortly.

Celebrate the return of the jellicles today with their performance from Good Morning America!

