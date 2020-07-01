VIDEO: On This Day, July 1- Jake Gyllenhaal And Ellen Greene Star In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At City Center
On this day in 2015, Jake Gyllenhaal and original 'Audrey', Ellen Greene took the stage at City Center in a concert production of the musical, Little Shop of Horrors.
Taran Killam, Eddie Cooper, Joe Grifasi, Tracy Nicole Chapman,Marva Hicks and Ramona Keller joined the stars in the Encores! Off-Center concert production of the musical at New York City Center.
The production was directed by Dick Scanlan with choreography by Patricia Wilcox. Jeanine Tesori is the Artistic Director of Encores! Off-Center and Chris Fenwick is Music Director.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is a sci-fi musical about Seymour Krelborn (Jake Gyllenhaal), a hapless florist shop worker who pursues a doomed romance with his ditzy, lovable co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene) by acquiring an R&B-singing plant (Eddie Cooper) that feeds on human blood. The production also stars Taran Killamas Audrey's sadistic dentist boyfriend Orin Scrivello and Joe Grifasias Mushnik, the owner of the florist shop. An R&B girl group, The Urchins, provides commentary on the action and features Tracy Nicole Chapman, Marva Hicks and Ramona Keller.
