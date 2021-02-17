Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
VIDEO: On This Day, February 17- HAMILTON Opens at The Public Theater

On this day in 2015, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere!

Feb. 17, 2021  

On this day in 2015, the worldwide phenomenon Hamilton began its rise to the top as it made its Off-Broadway world premiere at The Public Theater!

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The Hamilton creative team had previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, In the Heights.

