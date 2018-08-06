VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Revolutionizes Broadway on Opening Night!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2015, Hamilton officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater!

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's BIOGRAPHY of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

Related Articles