VIDEO: Norm Lewis and Audra McDonald Sing 'Bess, You Is My Woman Now' in A.R.T. Archival Clip

American Repertory Theater has released an archival video clip of the song "Bess, You Is My Woman Now" from its 2011 production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. The new production of the heartbreaking love story by George Gershwin, DuBose and Dorothy Heyward, and Ira Gershwin was adapted by Susan-Lori Parks and Diedre L. Murra and directed by Diane Paulus with choreography by Ronald K. Brown.

Watch below!

The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess ran August 17 - October 2, 2011 before transferring to Broadway where it opened on January 12, 2012-ten years ago this week. The production garnered 9 Tony Award nominations and was honored with 2: Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Audra McDonald.

Video filmed and edited by Johnathan Carr.

Learn more about the A.R.T. run at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Shows-Events/The-Gershwins-Porgy-and-Bess/. #ExploreTheARTArchives for more video clips from past productions.

Next up at A.R.T.: the premiere of Ocean Filibuster, a genre-crashing music theater piece that fuses myth, song, video, stand-up, and science to explore the vast depths crucial to our daily survival.