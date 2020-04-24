VIDEO: Norbert Leo Butz and His Daughters Perform Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' From Home
Norbert Leo Butz took to Instagram to share a video of himself and his daughters playing (on guitar and piano) and singing Sia's Cheap Thrills!
Check out the video below!
#specialguests #familyband #daddydaughtergoals
A post shared by Norbert Leo Butz (@norbert_leo_butz) on Apr 24, 2020 at 7:31am PDT
Norbert Leo Butz's credits include; LCT: Thou Shalt Not (Tony Award nomination). Broadway: Big Fish, Dead Accounts, Catch Me If You Can (Tony Award), Enron, Speed-the-Plow, Is He Dead?, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony Award), Wicked, Rent. Off-Broadway: The Whirligig, How I Learned to Drive, Fifty Words, Buicks (Drama Desk nomination), Carousel (Carnegie Hall), The Last Five Years (Drama Desk nomination), Juno and the Paycock. Film: Better Living Through Chemistry, The English Teacher, Disconnect, Greetings from Tim Buckley, Higher Ground, Fair Game. TV: "Mercy Street," "Bloodline," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: SVU."
