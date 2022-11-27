VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Bids $100k For Hugh Jackman's Hat at THE MUSIC MAN

After last night's performance of The Music Man, Nicole Kidman bid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's hat from the show. Proceeds from the auction go to Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

While collecting her prize, Kidman took the mic and said "I love Broadway, I love what they do--Broadway Cares, but I also want to say, the show is extraordinary."

Watch the video below!

Hugh Jackman, who starred with Kidman in the Baz Luhrmann film Australia, also posted about the donation on his Instagram account, thanking Kidman for her generosity and love.

Tickets for The Music Man's final stretch of performances through January 15, 2023, are available now.

