VIDEO: Next on Stage Season 2 Finale - Winners Announced Tonight at 8pm!
It all comes down to tonight! Who will win season 2 of our singing competition?
Next on Stage returns tonight with the finale of season 2 of our online musical theatre singing competition sponsored by Broadway Records.
Watch live on BroadwayWorld at 8pm ET.
BroadwayWorld presents BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition - and now you get to vote on your favorite every week!
Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!
The schedule for season 2 is as follows:
Top 30 - October 7th (High School) and 8th (College)
Top 15 - October 15th (High School) and 16th (College)
Top 10 - October 22nd (High School) and 23rd (College)
Top 5 - October 29th (High School) and 30th (College)
Top 3 - November 5th (High School) and 6th (College)
Season Finale - November 13th
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
Stagehand Dies Following Fall From Fly Floor At The Winter Garden Theatre
At 8:45 a.m. this morning, Thursday, November 12, a stagehand fell from the fly floor above the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre and died from injur...
Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged L...
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Clayton Dies at 64
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lawrence Clayton has died at age 64. The news was shared with BroadwayWorld by multipl...
Original Concept Recording of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Featuring Diana DeGarmo, George Salazar & More to be Released
Broadway Records announced today the release of the Original Concept Recording of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, a new musical by Matte O'Brien and Matt Vinson...