VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Winner Terrence Bogan Debuts His Music Video for 'The Impossible Dream'

Terrence won the first season of Next on Stage back in May.

Terrence Bogan, the winner of season 1 of our Next on Stage competition, has released his cover 'The Impossible Dream' from Man of La Mancha with Broadway Records!

The proceeds for Terrence's single go towards The Actor's Fund.

Watch the video below!

The Impossible Dream is from Man of La Mancha with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion. The track's arrangement is by Josh D. Smith, engineered by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and produced by Robbie Rozelle and Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Purchase the track from Broadway Records HERE Listen to the track on Spotify HERE Listen to the track on Apple Music/iTunes HERE

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You