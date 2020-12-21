VIDEO: Next on Stage Finalist Hannah Tramonte Releases Holiday Single

Hannah Tramonte, a finalist in our first season of Next on Stage, recently went on to win the "Holiday Heart Song" Competition presented by Stage Door Studios.

For winning, she got to record a holiday single of 'Oh Holy Night/In the Bleak Midwinter,' arranged and produced by Hal Wright.

Listen to her single below!

The competition raised money to support homeless moms and children at Harvest Home - Haven of Rest. Learn more about the charity here.

About Next on Stage

BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage is an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition - and now you get to vote on your favorite every week!