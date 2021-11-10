Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares TICK, TICK...BOOM! Opening Song Clip Starring Andrew Garfield

The film will be available to stream on Netflix on November 19th, following a general theatrical release on November 12th.

Nov. 10, 2021  

Netflix has released a new clip of Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson in a new clip from "30/90", the opening song in Netflix's new adaption of tick, tick...BOOM!, directed by Lin Manuel Miranda.

Watch the clip below!

tick, tick...BOOM! is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.

The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?



