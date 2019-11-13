VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE NEW ONE

Comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia brings his award-winning Broadway show, Mike Birbiglia: The New One, to a global audience for his newest and most highly anticipated Netflix comedy special. Filmed at the Cort Theatre in Manhattan, Birbiglia brilliantly blends observational and confessional comedy as he struggles with the existential question of whether he wants to bring a child into the world.

Watch the trailer below!

The special will launch globally on Netflix on November 26, 2019.

The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, played its final performance on Broadway on January 20, following 81 performances and 18 previews. Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, the play was directed by Seth Barrish.

It was also recently announced that Birbiglia would turn The New One into a book! The comedian will write a memoir version of The New One, which will be released in 2020.

Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Broadway. His shows, "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend" and "Thank God for Jokes," were both filmed for Netflix. In addition to performing live, Mike is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. Mike's book "Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories" was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor. As an actor, Mike has appeared on "Inside Amy Schumer," HBO's "Girls" and "Broad City," as well as in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars and Popstar. He plays the role of Danny Pearson on "Orange Is the New Black" and Oscar Langstraat on Showtime's "Billions." He is a contributor to "This American Life" on public radio. In 2017, Mike was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor.





Related Articles