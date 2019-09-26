Mike Birbiglia Will Turn THE NEW ONE Into a Book

Mike Birbiglia has already taken on Broadway, now he's turning his story into a book. The comedian will write a memoir version of The New One, the show that closed on Broadway in January, according to Entertainment Weekly. The book will be released in 2020.

He told EW: "I've written a lot of personal and autobiographical work over the years but this book is definitely the closest to the bone. Working with my wife [Jennifer] has really challenged me to be a better writer and to be more honest with the page. The result is something that I'm simultaneously so proud of and so embarrassed of all at once."

The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, played its final performance on Broadway on January 20, following 81 performances and 18 previews. Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, the play was directed by Seth Barrish.

Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Broadway. His shows, "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend" and "Thank God for Jokes," were both filmed for Netflix. In addition to performing live, Mike is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. Mike's book "Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories" was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor. As an actor, Mike has appeared on "Inside Amy Schumer," HBO's "Girls" and "Broad City," as well as in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars and Popstar. He plays the role of Danny Pearson on "Orange Is the New Black" and Oscar Langstraat on Showtime's "Billions." He is a contributor to "This American Life" on public radio. In 2017, Mike was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor.

