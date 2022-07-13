Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
13
Click Here for More on 13

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts 13: THE MUSICAL Film Trailer

The film is set to be released on August 12.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the new film adaptation of 13: the Musical. The film is set to be released on August 12.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

The cast also features Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison Country, Parade) composed new music for the film. Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie the Musical, Teen Beach Movie) adapted the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish. the soundtrack for the new film will be released on August 12. Learn more about the 13: the Musical film soundtrack here.

The Broadway show featured the first and only all-teenager cast and band and served as professional debuts of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies. The musical has since been a popular production of high school theater groups.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts 13: THE MUSICAL Film Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Michael Major


Martin Scorsese to be Honored at LMGI Awards
July 13, 2022

Martin Scorsese will receive the Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at its 9th Annual LMGI Awards. The awards ceremony and dinner will honor more than 50 years of Scorsese’s extraordinary award-winning work. The announcement was made by John Rakich, LMGI President and Committee Chair of this year’s LMGI Awards.
Flo Milli Unleashes 'No Face' & Announces Release Date for Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'
July 13, 2022

Alabama’s princess of rap Flo Milli returns with her latest track “No Face.” Produced by Tasha Catour, “No Face” continues to see Flo’s storytelling shine through on the hook-heavy track. You Still Here, Ho ? is the follow up to Flo’s debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ? and keeps on theme with a focus on black female empowerment and self-love.
Archers of Loaf Share New Single 'In The Surface Noise' From Upcoming Album
July 13, 2022

Listen to the first single from Archers of Loaf's first new full-length studio album in 24 years, Reason in Decline, “In the Surface Noise.” The group will also embark on their first tour in support of Reason in Decline. Archers of Loaf is Eric Bachmann (​​singer/guitar), Eric Johnson (guitar), Matt Gentling (bass), and Mark Price (drums). 
Comakid Shares 'Full HD Hugs' Featuring Brooke Howard
July 13, 2022

Italian producer, sound designer and modular synthesist Francesco Cassino – aka Comakid – has delivered the title track from his upcoming EP ‘Full HD Hugs’ ft. LA-based singer/songwriter Brooke Howard. With ‘Full HD Hugs’ the Ableton Ambassador concocts a vast dimensional soundscape that manages to be both experimental yet deeply complex.
Larkin Poe Unveil Title Track From Eagerly Awaited New Album 'Blood Harmony'
July 13, 2022

Larkin Poe – the GRAMMY Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – have shared “Blood Harmony,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Blood Harmony will arrive on limited edition magenta colored vinyl, CD, cassette, and more. 