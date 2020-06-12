VIDEO: Michael Feinstein Explores the Gershwin Catalogue with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christine Ebersole and More!
Carnegie Hall is continuing its new online series-Live with Carnegie Hall-with an episode hosted by the leading interpreter of the American Songbook Michael Feinstein.
From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway, Carnegie Hall to Hollywood, few composers have left such an indelible imprint on a wide spectrum of American music as George Gershwin. Join Michael Feinstein-ambassador of the Great American Songbook-and special guests for this lively exploration of Gershwin's enduring influence in both popular and classical traditions.
In addition to clips from classic films "Rhapsody in Blue" and "An American in Paris" and past performances by Catherine Russell and Brian Stokes Mitchell, this episode includes "Love Is Here to Stay" with Christine Ebersole, selections from "Porgy and Bess" with Alicia Hall Moran and Joseph Joubert, and "Shall We Dance" and "'S Wonderful" with Feinstein.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling's Twitter Comments: 'Transgender Women Are Women'
Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More
Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is 'doomed' ... (read more)
TINA, Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Arienne Warren and More Nominated for 2020 Antonyo Awards
Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, has announced the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a cele... (read more)