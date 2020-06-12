VIDEO: Michael Feinstein Explores the Gershwin Catalogue with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christine Ebersole and More!

Carnegie Hall is continuing its new online series-Live with Carnegie Hall-with an episode hosted by the leading interpreter of the American Songbook Michael Feinstein.

From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway, Carnegie Hall to Hollywood, few composers have left such an indelible imprint on a wide spectrum of American music as George Gershwin. Join Michael Feinstein-ambassador of the Great American Songbook-and special guests for this lively exploration of Gershwin's enduring influence in both popular and classical traditions.

In addition to clips from classic films "Rhapsody in Blue" and "An American in Paris" and past performances by Catherine Russell and Brian Stokes Mitchell, this episode includes "Love Is Here to Stay" with Christine Ebersole, selections from "Porgy and Bess" with Alicia Hall Moran and Joseph Joubert, and "Shall We Dance" and "'S Wonderful" with Feinstein.

