VIDEO: Met Orchestra Musicians Play Near Polling Station by Lincoln Center

Watch a clip of the orchestra members playing 'America (My Country, 'Tis of Thee)'

Nov. 4, 2020  

Voters were treated to a musical performance yesterday when members of the Met Orchestra played to people coming and going from a polling station near Lincoln Center.

The orchestra played a rendition of the patriotic 'America (My Country, 'Tis of Thee)'.

