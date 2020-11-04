VIDEO: Met Orchestra Musicians Play Near Polling Station by Lincoln Center
Watch a clip of the orchestra members playing 'America (My Country, 'Tis of Thee)'
Voters were treated to a musical performance yesterday when members of the Met Orchestra played to people coming and going from a polling station near Lincoln Center.
The orchestra played a rendition of the patriotic 'America (My Country, 'Tis of Thee)'.
Check out the video below!
"Let Freedom Ring" - musicians from the @MetOpera orchestra play near a polling station by @LincolnCenter this morning @METOrchestra #PlayForTheVote #ElectionDay #nyc #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/ApmKi4T9ne- Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) November 3, 2020
