VIDEO: Marilyn Maye Talks Never Retiring, Getting Through the Pandemic, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

CBS Sunday Morning featured Marilyn Maye in a segment during today's episode.

The 93-year-old performer is still going, celebrating her latest birthday with a sold-out show at Boca Raton's Wick Theatre this April.

Like most performers, she said the pandemic took a toll on her.

"This is what I do. This is kind of my whole being, is to entertain and sing that Great American Songbook," she said. "This is what I was put on this Earth to do. I can't cook; I just sing!"

When asked if she considered retiring amidst the ongoing pandemic, she replied immediately with "Never. It's not in my vocabulary. The word retirement has never been in my vocabulary. Oh, no!"

Marilyn Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, a Grammy nominated recording artist and a musical treasure. Her entire life has been committed to the art of song and performance.



The award-winning Ms. Maye appeared 76 times on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - the record for a singer. His usual accolade for her came after one of her show-stopping appearances on The Tonight Show when he turned to his audience of millions, Carson said, "And that, young singers, is the way it's done."



She was "discovered" by Steve Allen who presented her various times to his national television audience. That led her to an RCA recording contract, seven albums and 34 singles.



She was currently interviewed and sang on "Harry" (Harry Connick Jr.) NBC TV.



Her place in American music history was assured when the Arts Council of the Smithsonian Institution selected one of her recordings, "Too Late Now" for the Smithsonian produced album of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century.



Ms. Maye performs many symphony and big-band concerts throughout the United States. In New York her future appearances will be Feinstein's 54 Below for eight nights, New Year's eve plus January 1 thru 5 at Birdland Theater, February 2020, six shows at Jazz at Lincoln Center and she'll celebrate her birthday for eight nights in April at Feinstein's 54 Below.



In the Wall Street Journal last year, Will Friedwald wrote, "When going to hear Marilyn Maye, you'll find on one side of the room are the Broadway and cabaret people, who tend to like their singing big and theatrical, with a lot of drama and stage presence. On the other side is the jazz crowd, who want everything hip and cool and understated, and will split the scene if anything doesn't swing. Ms. Maye is the only pop-song diva working today who can satisfy both crowds at once".



Miss Maye conducts Master Classes and coaches privately in New York and in many United State cities. Sharing the techniques and experiences of her lifelong career brings great joy and inspiration to her.