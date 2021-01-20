Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Recites An Irish Poem for Joe Biden's Inauguration

The poem titled, "The Cure of Troy," by poet Seamus Heaney is a particular favorite of the newly sworn in President Biden.

Jan. 20, 2021  

Tonight, Pulitzer Prize-winner Lin- Manuel Miranda joined the inaugural festivities. For his part, Lin recited a poem by Irish poet Seamus Heaney.

The poem titled, "The Cure of Troy," is a particular favorite of the newly sworn in President Biden, who often quotes its verses.

See Lin's appearance here:

Lin's recitation comes on the heels of this afternoon's remarkable performance from the first National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, who quoted Lin's lyrics from Hamilton for her work, "The Hill We Climb."

See Amanda's full recitation at the inauguration here.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You