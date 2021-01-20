VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Recites An Irish Poem for Joe Biden's Inauguration

Tonight, Pulitzer Prize-winner Lin- Manuel Miranda joined the inaugural festivities. For his part, Lin recited a poem by Irish poet Seamus Heaney.

The poem titled, "The Cure of Troy," is a particular favorite of the newly sworn in President Biden, who often quotes its verses.

See Lin's appearance here:

It's day one and we are not throwing away our shot at unifying the country and fighting for a better future for American families. Thank you @Lin_Manuel for your beautiful performance at #Inauguration2021. pic.twitter.com/VDgbTqjksd - Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

Lin's recitation comes on the heels of this afternoon's remarkable performance from the first National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, who quoted Lin's lyrics from Hamilton for her work, "The Hill We Climb."

See Amanda's full recitation at the inauguration here.