VIDEO: Amanda Gorman References HAMILTON in Inaugural Poem 'The Hill We Climb'
At 22, Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.
Today at President Joe Biden's inauguration, 22 year old Amanda Gorman took to the stage to deliver the inaugural poem, entitled 'The Hill We Climb'.
Watch the video below:
FULL AMANDA GORMAN POEM:- NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021
"We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one ... There is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it."
The 22-year-old is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history: https://t.co/SIPU57hEKH pic.twitter.com/X4JQZO8rlY
An excerpt of Gorman's poem, courtesy of NPR:
'We've seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it,
would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy.
And this effort very nearly succeeded.
But while democracy can be periodically delayed,
it can never be permanently defeated.
In this truth, in this faith, we trust.
For while we have our eyes on the future,
history has its eyes on us.'
The poem contained two references to Hamilton, and Gorman tweeted at Lin-Manuel Miranda to confirm that he noticed the references.
Thx @Lin_Manuel ! Did you catch the 2 @HamiltonMusical references in the inaugural poem? I couldn't help myself! https://t.co/22UTKkGTLq- Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: James Corden, Patti LuPone, and More Celebrate 'One Day More' of the Trump Era with a LES MISERABLES Parody
James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody! ...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With
This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, 'Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?'...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Members Reunite For the SAG Nominating Committee
Original cast members from Hamilton reunited on Zoom for a Screen Actors Guild Q&A this weekend. The Zoom call featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Dig...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 18- RAGTIME Opens on Broadway!
Today we celebrate Ragtime the Musical, which opened on Broadway on this day in 1998. ...
Throwback Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Gathers Old Classmates For Performance of Martin Luther King Song
Hamilton is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a throwback video!...