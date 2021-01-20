VIDEO: Amanda Gorman References HAMILTON in Inaugural Poem 'The Hill We Climb'

Today at President Joe Biden's inauguration, 22 year old Amanda Gorman took to the stage to deliver the inaugural poem, entitled 'The Hill We Climb'.

Watch the video below:

FULL AMANDA GORMAN POEM:



"We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one ... There is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it."



The 22-year-old is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history: https://t.co/SIPU57hEKH pic.twitter.com/X4JQZO8rlY - NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

An excerpt of Gorman's poem, courtesy of NPR:

'We've seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it,

would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy.

And this effort very nearly succeeded.

But while democracy can be periodically delayed,

it can never be permanently defeated.

In this truth, in this faith, we trust.

For while we have our eyes on the future,

history has its eyes on us.'

The poem contained two references to Hamilton, and Gorman tweeted at Lin-Manuel Miranda to confirm that he noticed the references.