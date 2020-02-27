VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Encourages People to Get Counted in the 2020 Census

Lin-Manuel Miranda is encouraging people to complete the 2020 census!

He has taken part in a new video, which he posted on Twitter, explaining how to fill out the census form, and why it is important.

Miranda stated in his tweet that this year's census "will determine NYC's funding and representation for the next 10 years. This is our shot to get every New Yorker counted."

Check out the video below, in both English and Spanish.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Miranda also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana and recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.





