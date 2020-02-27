VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Encourages People to Get Counted in the 2020 Census
Lin-Manuel Miranda is encouraging people to complete the 2020 census!
He has taken part in a new video, which he posted on Twitter, explaining how to fill out the census form, and why it is important.
Miranda stated in his tweet that this year's census "will determine NYC's funding and representation for the next 10 years. This is our shot to get every New Yorker counted."
Check out the video below, in both English and Spanish.
The #2020Census will determine NYC's funding and representation for the next 10 years.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 27, 2020
This is our shot to get every New Yorker counted. Join me @AOC, @NYCMayor & @JulieMenin and let's make it count for our communities.
Get involved at https://t.co/zD3I6jTURj. #GetCountedNYC pic.twitter.com/JCYCUXBOOr
El #Censo2020 determina los fondos y la representación de NYC para la próxima década.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 27, 2020
Ésta es nuestra oportunidad para contar a todos. ¡Únete conmigo,@AOC, @NYCMayor y @JulieMenin y hagamos que nuestras comunidades cuenten!
Involúcrate en https://t.co/mdjjfym69c pic.twitter.com/dRFJv0N2f2
Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
Miranda also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana and recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.
