VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. & Daniel Craig Star in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY Trailer

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on Netflix December 23.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Netflix has released the trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The film stars Daniel Craig and Leslie Odom Jr.

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released as a special sneak preview event for one week in theaters this Thanksgiving, November 23. The premiere comes a full month before its release on Netflix December 23. Tickets can be purchased here.

The cast also includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The film is also slated to feature appearances by Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Jackie Hoffman, and more.

"The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, 'It's a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle.' It's a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you're making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out," says writer-director-producer Rian Johnson of the new film.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



