VIDEO: Lesli Margherita, Beth Malone, Laura Osnes, and More Sing 'A REAL NICE CLAMBAKE'

A collection of Broadway and television's biggest stars have come together to sing the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, 'A Real Nice Clambake.'

Produced by Jared Zirilli, the cast includes (in order of appearance): Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Zorro), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, Chicago), Beth Malone (Fun Home, Unsinkable Molly Brown), Emily Walton (Come From Away, Darling Grenadine), Jeanna deWaal (Diana, Kinky Boots), Austin Scott (Girl From The North Country, Hamilton), Whitney Bashor (Bridges Of Madison County, MJ), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Bridges Of Madison County), James Snyder (If/Then, Harry Potter), Nik Walker (Aint Too Proud, Hamilton), Afra Hines (Shuffle Along, Summer), Kimberly Dodson (Summer, Harry Potter), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Annie), Lilli Cooper (Spongebob, Tootsie), Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), Laura Osnes (Bonnie And Clyde, Cinderella), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On), George Wendt (Cheers), and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Beautiful).

Watch the video below!