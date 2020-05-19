VIDEO: Learn All About an Old Musical with Spencer Glass on IT'S THE DAY OF THE SHOW Y'ALL- Live Now!
Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out!
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.
Catch up by watching past episodes of It's the Day of the Show Y'all HERE!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Broadway princesses, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!... (read more)
Original Cast Of FOREVER PLAID Will Reunite For The '30th Plaidiversary' On Facebook Live
Join the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Forever Plaid!... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion- Live at BroadwayWorld on Wednesday!
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)