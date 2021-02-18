VIDEO: Learn About BULLETS TO BOOKS Documentary on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with Bullets to Books: A Documentary with Andy Truschinski, Gail Prensky, Augie Haas, Jessie Mueller, Sean MacLaughlin and Barbara Baekgaard.

"Thanks to the support of the US Embassy in Juba, the Arts Envoy Program, and IREX's Reciprocal Exchange Program, we went to South Sudan to begin our efforts on BULLETS TO BOOKS," said the film's creators. "We led art, music, and filmmaking workshops, starting to film our documentary film, collaborated with artists and musicians as well as met with Americans and South Sudanese students and adults who are committed in efforts to bring peace and unification to South Sudan."

BULLETS TO BOOKS is the recipient of the 2019 Ron Kovac Peace Prize and Humanitarian Film and Best Short Film award. It won best short film at the Big Apple Film Festival in 2020 and is an official entry in the Manhattan Film Festival and Global Film Festival.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.