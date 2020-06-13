VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Brother Gerard Talk Music, Work, and Family on Singapore Symphony Orchestra's CONVERSATIONS WITH THE ARTIST

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lea Salonga was a guest on Singapore Symphony Orchestra's Conversations with the Artist. Lea's brother, conductor Gerard Salonga, also chatted with Jon in the episode!

"We talk about music, work, and family (and have a little bit of fun towards the end)," Salonga said on her Facebook page.

In Conversations with the Artist, SSO's principal percussionist Jon Fox hosts video conversations with artists from across the music world.

Watch the full video below!

