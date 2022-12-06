VIDEO: Lea Michele Sings 'I'm the Greatest Star' From FUNNY GIRL and Shares She's Heard From Barbra Streisand

Lea Michele performed "I'm the Greatest Star" from Funny Girl on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, December 5. The episode aired from 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET on NBC is available to stream today on Peacock.
Watch the full performance below, plus, watch a clip from Michele's interview on the show, where she discussed hearing from Barbra Streisand!
Michele recently opened the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of "Don't Rain On My Parade." Watch the performance here. She also performed "People" on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon here and "Don't Rain On My Parade" on Good Morning America here.
Michele stars in the revival as Fanny Brice alongside Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, and Tovah Feldshuh. The production is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre.
Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
