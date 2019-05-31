VIDEO: Laura Dreyfuss Releases Single 'Better Drugs' From Debut EP

Actress/singer/Broadway star Laura Dreyfuss, aka Loladre, is releasing her new song, "Better Drugs," today. American Authors guitarist James Adam Shelley produced the track with his production partner Michel Heyaca, and it's available now at all DSPs. Following "Be Great ft. Pope" and her cover of Foo Fighters' "My Hero," "Better Drugs" is the third song to be released from Loladre's debut EP out late summer on S-Curve. Loladre will perform at Coney Island Baby in New York City next week June 6 at 7:30pm.

Listen to the single below!

Acclaimed for her starring roles in the Tony® Award-winning Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen as well as TV roles including Madison McCarthy in Glee Season 6 and Netflix' upcoming The Politician, with Loladre the multi-talented Laura Dreyfuss blends soulful vocals, electric Pop hooks and a distinctly personal brand of lyrical songcraft, revealing a captivating new talent fueled by a truly unique outlook on what music can and should mean. Her star ascendant, she took on the name of Loladre for both herself and her audience, allowing herself a freedom to veer away from what was expected of her.

"I just wanted to separate it for myself," Dreyfuss says. "I wouldn't want someone to confuse my music with what I do as an actor. The music in theatre is very different from the music that I'm making. I don't want to confuse the sound of my musical project with who I am as an actress."

Loladre was born soon after November 2016, conceived in the frightening aftermath of the presidential election. Though incredibly busy co-starring as Zoe Murphy in the just-opened Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, she felt an intense need to do something more.

"I woke up that morning with a real need to create," she says. "I've been so fortunate in the past, I've had so many creative outlets, but I felt like even with acting and theatre, it wasn't enough. I just felt really compelled to make music."

Taking inspiration from such contemporary female artists as Robyn and Christine & the Queens, Dreyfuss began putting pen to paper, filling her journal with lyrics and other fragments of herself. In mid-2017 she teamed up in a NYC studio with her longtime friends Shelley and Heyaca.

"We've known each other for a while but had never really thought to collaborate," Dreyfuss says. "It was really wonderful for me because I felt like it was a safe space where I could feel like I could make mistakes. We were able to work so well together because we've known each other for so long."

Dreyfuss unveiled Loladre with the song, "Be Great ft. Pope." The audio version of the tune received its premiere last year via Complex, while the video first appeared this past March at Nylon.

Becoming Loladre has proven the most enriching role of her still young career as an actor. Indeed, the act of opening herself up through music has already had an overarching effect on Dreyfuss' growing body of work.

"It's changed me so much, in ways I'm still not fully aware of," she says. "It's deepened me as a person. With every song I write, I learn more about myself. And anything that deepens you, it's obviously going to show up in your work. As an actor, I'm constantly learning more about myself. With every role, I learn something new just like I learn something new from every song that I write."

Currently hard at work on her full-length debut album whilst also continuing her busy acting career, Loladre's "EP" marks a thrillingly original landmark on what is fast proving a one-of-a-kind creative journey.





